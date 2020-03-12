DiY & Construction Products Distributor ToughBuilt Inks Distribution Deal With PRO Group

ToughBuilt is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries.

Toughbuilt Industries
Mar 12th, 2020
LAKE FOREST, CA -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. on Tuesday announced a distribution agreement with PRO Group, which represents more than $5.25 billion in annual buying power through PRO Hardware, Garden Master, Golden-Link and FARMMART.

9116df Nhu Pl Ac Sl1500Michael Panosian, CEO of ToughBuilt, commented, “We believe this agreement with PRO Group further extends our reach into the smaller retailer sector which reaches all parts of the US, including Middle America and rural areas. We continue to build in 2020 and look forward to seeing ToughBuilt becoming a household name across North America.”

PRO Group, Inc. is a merchandising and marketing firm dedicated to generating ideas and developing for-profit programs for distributor and retailer members. By continually analyzing current and prospective markets, PRO Group pinpoints opportunities that will strengthen the network and benefit the bottom line of all members. More than a decade of expansion can be attributed to PRO Group’s unique footprinting strategy. By establishing a distinctive marketing “footprint” in the hardware, lawn and garden, farm products and agricultural markets, PRO Group has built a powerful presence in these industries. Today, PRO Group represents more than $5.25 billion in annual buying power, and other ventures outside the traditional hardlines product lines also strengthen the group’s purchasing power. PRO Group members benefit from a variety of support programs including leading-edge marketing and promotional services. These programs are designed to help members remain financially strong and competitive.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the ToughBuilt brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

