NetPlus Alliance Says Distributor Members Remain Optimistic for 2024

About three-quarters of members expect sales to be up in 2023.

NetPlus Alliance
Dec 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm
NetPlus Alliance

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance members remain mostly optimistic for continued growth in 2024, according to the latest NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook, a quarterly report based on a survey of NetPlus distributors. 

Nearly 46% of members in the survey reported significant gains through the third quarter of 2023 (+8% or more) with an additional 35% reporting moderate gains (+3% to 7%). About three-quarters are expecting sales to be up in 2023. Members said that focusing on new product line opportunities within NetPlus, capturing business with existing and new customers, hiring new salespeople, adding new branches, and taking market share have contributed to this growth. 

The NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook tracks business results and trends in the industrial and contractor supply markets. The latest quarterly survey was completed by 3 Aspens Media in October 2023, and the outlook was based on members’ third-quarter results. 

Purchases from NetPlus Alliance preferred suppliers by distributor members were up 21% year to date through the third quarter. 

Some NetPlus members are more conservative in their forecasts for 2024, citing industry slowdowns and fewer long-term projects in their customers’ pipelines. About a third of respondents reported decreased gross margins because of supplier price increases and other cost pressures. Members continue to experience challenges in hiring, training, and retaining employees.

“It will be an interesting year in a lot of ways: a presidential election, two significant regional wars, and a robust economy, but with an inflation level that the Fed is trying to get under control,” said Dan Judge, founder of NetPlus Alliance. “The survey results for the third quarter are still very positive but do show some signs of softening.”

In this quarter’s survey, NetPlus Alliance also asked distributor members about their business plans for 2024. Nearly 83% reported plans to sell more to existing customers, with another 56% investing in operational improvements to increase productivity.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 49 16 Pm
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
December 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 06 At 1 55 11 Pm
Former Defense Secretary to Address NAW Summit
December 6, 2023
Rga Corporate
IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America
November 28, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
Screen Shot 2023 12 06 At 1 55 11 Pm
Associations
Former Defense Secretary to Address NAW Summit
Rga Corporate
Associations
IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 06 At 1 55 11 Pm
Associations
Former Defense Secretary to Address NAW Summit
Robert Gates served eight presidents during his 27 years as an intelligence professional.
December 6, 2023
Rga Corporate
Associations
IDCO Adds Rubber & Gasket Co. of America
The Arkansas-based company operates 15 warehouses in seven states.
November 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm
Associations
Schneider Electric Pledges $1M to NAED Channel Transformation Initiative
Schneider is the first manufacturer to join the industry-wide effort.
November 28, 2023
Ad Edges
Associations
Edges Electrical Group Joins AD Electrical U.S. Division
Edges is the largest independent electrical wholesale distributor in Northern California.
November 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
Associations
STAFDA Announces Registration for 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
The management school will be held in Nashville next spring.
November 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 49 22 Pm
Associations
ISA Opens Registration for 2024 Convention
The show will be held in April at the Charlotte Convention Center.
November 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
The group elected its 2024 leadership at its convention earlier this month.
November 15, 2023
Ad Logo E 5e68ecf1b9dcc
Associations
AD Owner Members Achieve Record Sales Through 9 Months
Sales reached $57.6 billion, up 3% compared to last year.
October 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 31 At 1 48 11 Pm
Associations
Midway Industrial Supply Joins IDCO
Midway's industrial division includes power transmission, bearings, motors, abrasives, pumps, hose, fluid power and valves.
October 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 24 At 3 31 57 Pm
Associations
ISA Fall Summit Provides 'Inspiration, Learning and Connection'
Nearly 230 attendees convened at the Orlando conference.
October 24, 2023
2023 Innovators Summit 1536x864
Associations
Graybar Chief Executive to Join NAW Summit's CEO Panel
Kathy Mazzarella will share insights from more than four decades at the company.
October 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 12 At 3 42 02 Pm
Associations
PT WORK Force Continues to Support Power Transmission, Motion Control Companies
The PTDA Foundation looks forward to expanding its content in 2024.
October 12, 2023
Federated Dpa Graphic
Associations
DPA, Federated Auto Parts Distributors Announce Partnership
The deal will create "new distribution opportunities" for DPA suppliers.
October 10, 2023
Naw
Associations
NAW Adds Lauren Williams to Government Relations Role
Lauren will be the lead policy expert and lobbyist on issues related to labor and the workforce, transportation, and logistics.
October 4, 2023