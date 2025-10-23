All State Fastener Names Former WINA CEO as New Chief Executive

Michigan fastener distributor All State Fastener on Thursday named the former CEO of Würth Industry North America as its new chief executive, as well as announced an overhaul of its senior leadership team.



Dan Hill, who led WINA and served as executive vice president of parent Würth Group before leading Ferraro Foods, said in the announcement that the changes reflect a mandate to diversify the company’s customer base, invest in scalable technology, and acquire privately held fastener companies “across America.”



“I’m thrilled to be coming back to an industry I truly love, especially to ASF, a company that’s ready to compete and win on a global scale,” Hill said in the statement. “With our entrepreneurial foundation, strong family ownership, and now a world-class leadership team, we are positioned to modernize our systems, diversify and expand our customer base.”



All State Fastener The company’s leadership team also includes COO Andrew Taylor, CFO Jon DeRyckere, and Hill's fellow WINA veterans Patrick Muldowney as director of supply chain and TJ Downey as director of sales and operations.





“Dan brings a proven record of scaling privately held distribution businesses into global powerhouses,” said ASF co-owner and board member Nick Giorgio. “Having served on our board, Dan really understands ASF’s culture, shares our growth vision, and has already immersed himself in our operations and people.”



Hill added in the announcement, “If you’re a fastener company looking for a strategic partner with resources, reach and vision, All State should be your first call.”



ASF operates nine facilities in North America, as well as a distribution center in Austria and offices in Taiwan.