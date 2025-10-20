MSC Names New Sales Exec

MSC Industrial Supply has added former Hilti Corp. executive Jahida Nadi as its new senior vice president of sales, company officials wrote Friday.



Nadi spent nearly 20 years at the multinational tool and fastener supplier, including leading teams across the industrial, commercial and energy markets. She began her career as an aerospace engineer.



“With her passion for serving the customer, Jahida will build upon the progress made to bring our sellers, customers and suppliers together for effective collaboration that continuously delivers on the evolving needs of the industry,” MSC officials wrote in an announcement on LinkedIn.



MSC ranks at no. 9 on ID's 2025 Big 50.