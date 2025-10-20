MSC Names New Sales Exec

Jahida Nadi is the company’s new senior vice president of sales.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 20, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfetzswhymx7t 7 O By Tkpna A
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

MSC Industrial Supply has added former Hilti Corp. executive Jahida Nadi as its new senior vice president of sales, company officials wrote Friday.

Nadi spent nearly 20 years at the multinational tool and fastener supplier, including leading teams across the industrial, commercial and energy markets. She began her career as an aerospace engineer.

“With her passion for serving the customer, Jahida will build upon the progress made to bring our sellers, customers and suppliers together for effective collaboration that continuously delivers on the evolving needs of the industry,” MSC officials wrote in an announcement on LinkedIn.

MSC ranks at no. 9 on ID's 2025 Big 50.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 13, 2025
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
October 16, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
October 16, 2025
12011 2025 Distribution Center Social And News Graphics News nqy G Te Re0 Q
Border States Names Four New VPs
October 9, 2025
Related Stories
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline
Staffing Changes
Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
12011 2025 Distribution Center Social And News Graphics News nqy G Te Re0 Q
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Four New VPs
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Staffing Changes
Sonepar Announces Executive Changes
The company revealed the retirement of a key regional president and added an SVP of datacom.
October 16, 2025
12011 2025 Distribution Center Social And News Graphics News nqy G Te Re0 Q
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Four New VPs
The promotions included a new vice president of category management.
October 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 11 144328 am Pd16 Lm52
Staffing Changes
Consulting Firm Adds Former Envoy Solutions, Wesco Exec
Matt Zimmermann will serve as an executive advisor in finance and operations.
October 8, 2025
Istock 1445224359 a Mswi83h Il
Staffing Changes
Wesco Promotes Electrical Division General Manager
Dan Furrow will add responsibilities for its industrial and international business.
October 6, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
Staffing Changes
ABC Supply Names New President of L&W Supply
Frank Marcoccio will succeed the retiring Dan Piché.
October 6, 2025
A CSX freight train in Ohiopyle, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025.
Staffing Changes
CSX Replaces CEO as Union Pacific Merger Looms
The former CEO of industrial gas providers Linde and Praxair will lead the railroad.
September 30, 2025
Screen Shot 2022 09 08 At 12 13 39 Pm 631a22d68cb2f 64b99279768a6 64e3b94412fdc 67631ae235a65 678ac3b921d56
Staffing Changes
Kodiak Building Partners Names New COO
Mike Flood previously served as executive vice president of operations.
September 24, 2025
Graybar Image65e79477778d46720f83676ea5ntlwjkwway hh Vx8 Y Katr
Staffing Changes
Graybar West Region Exec Joins Its Board
Brian Delaney is the senior vice president for Graybar’s West region and subsidiaries.
September 23, 2025
I Stock 2049884585
Staffing Changes
Longtime HVAC Distributor Executive Retires
Robert Engel Jr. expanded API of New Hampshire to eight locations across New England.
September 18, 2025
Black Hawk Industrial
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Adds McNutt as Northeast Region GM
BlackHawk says the appointment underscores its "commitment to investing in proven leaders."
September 16, 2025
I Stock 1471355599
Staffing Changes
Bishop Lifting Names New CEO
Grant Garrett previously led aftermarket engine parts distributor M&D.
September 15, 2025
Endries
Staffing Changes
Endries Announces New CFO
Ryan Long succeeds Dan Crociata, who is now the company’s CEO.
September 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 11 144328
Staffing Changes
Consulting Firm Adds Former Motion VP as Marketing Advisor
Pamela Sims previously served as Motion’s product marketing and product management VP.
September 11, 2025
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (50)
Staffing Changes
AD Launches Electrical Supplier Advisory Panel
ABB executive Franklin Sullivan will chair the new “Supplier Advisory Council.”
September 9, 2025