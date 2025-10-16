Industry Veteran to Lead New Region for BlackHawk

Todd Kerin is said to bring a rare depth of experience to his role.

Oct 16, 2025
Blackhawk Logo With Tagline

TULSA, OK (October 15, 2025) – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, today announced the appointment of Todd Kerin as General Manager of the newly unified Great Plains Region.

This strategic appointment follows the consolidation of BlackHawk’s Great Plains and Load Containment sales regions, an initiative designed to align geography, systems, and support functions for greater efficiency and enhanced customer service.

“By combining these two dynamic regions under Todd’s leadership, we are creating a more agile and powerful organization; one that delivers consistent, high-quality solutions across the Great Plains,” said Trent Moss, Vice President of Sales. “Todd’s blend of financial acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and operational expertise makes him the ideal leader to guide this next phase of growth.”

Kerin brings a rare depth of experience to his role, blending financial and operational leadership with a customer-first mindset. Beginning his career as a CPA and Treasurer for an industrial distributor, he went on to own and operate his own distribution business, an experience that shaped his understanding of what matters most to customers: dependable service, quality products, and a true partnership approach.

During his previous tenure at BlackHawk, Kerin played a key role on the Business Acquisition Team, successfully integrating 11 companies into the BlackHawk organization.

That hands-on experience gave him a deep knowledge of BlackHawk’s systems, product lines, and culture, as well as strong relationships across departments and regions.

In his new position, Kerin will lead all aspects of the Great Plains Region, focusing on operational excellence, financial performance, and the continued growth of customer relationships. He will work closely with regional sales leadership to unify processes, support account managers, and expand BlackHawk’s market presence through a shared commitment to service and performance.

“I’m honored to lead the Great Plains team during this exciting evolution,” said Kerin. “Our combined strengths give us the power to deliver even greater value to our customers and to each other. Together, we’ll continue building on BlackHawk’s mission to be Big Enough to Serve and Small Enough to Care.”

Todd Kerin, General Manager of the Great Plains Region, BlackHawk IndustrialTodd Kerin, General Manager of the Great Plains Region, BlackHawk IndustrialBlackHawk Industrial

BlackHawk Industrial remains committed to broadening its technical capabilities and expanding geographically to better serve customers across the U.S. and globally. Kerin's leadership will play a key role in delivering on these commitments in the Northeast.

Known as the “across the production floor” partner, BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers seeking technical service and production savings. The company operates across the U.S., Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines, offering over 2.5 million products from the industry’s top brands, with a strong emphasis on metalworking products.

