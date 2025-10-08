Consulting Firm Adds Former Envoy Solutions, Wesco Exec

Matt Zimmermann will serve as an executive advisor in finance and operations.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 8, 2025
Revenue Optics

Distribution consulting firm Revenue Optics said Tuesday that Matt Zimmermann will serve in an executive advisory role covering finance and operations.

Zimmermann has served as chief financial officer at Envoy Solutions, as well as in financial leadership positions at Wesco subsidiary Communications Supply Corp., ConAgra Brands, Alliant Foodservice and Fortune Brands.

"Revenue Optics is not just a consultancy — it's a modern growth platform," Zimmermann said in a statement. "By embedding financial rigor into sales transformation, we can rewrite how distributors and their investors think about growth. I'm excited to help Ali and the team drive this next era."

"Matt's arrival signals the next chapter," said Revenue Optics founder and CEO Ali Hasham. "He's been a CFO at scale, he's operated in PE-backed environments, and he's partnered with me directly on proving the ROI of inside sales.”

Industrial Distribution's AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
