ABC Supply Names New President of L&W Supply

Frank Marcoccio will succeed the retiring Dan Piché.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 6, 2025
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
ABC Supply branch, Marcy, N.Y.
iStock.com/M. Suhail

ABC Supply Co. Inc. announced that Frank Marcoccio, the chief operating officer of its L&W Supply subsidiary, will take over as president of the L&W business at the beginning of next year.

Marcoccio, who will succeed the retiring Dan Piché, also currently serves as ABC Supply’s chief administrative officer. He joined the building supply giant through an acquisition in 2010 and held additional roles in ABC’s Georgia district and its Southeast region.

“I am honored to step into the role of president at this pivotal moment for our company,” Marcoccio said in a statement. “The future is bright and full of opportunities, and I am excited to focus on leading our efforts in driving sales growth and expanding our market share into new territories.”

Piché, who spent 18 years at ABC and four decades in the building materials sector, will provide guidance in order to ensure a “seamless handoff.”

“I want to thank all of those who entrusted and supported me in the drive to make L&W the premier gypsum supply distributor in the industry,” Piché said. “The future is very bright with Frank at the helm.”

