Wesco Promotes Electrical Division General Manager

Wesco announced Thursday that Dan Furrow, the senior vice president and general manager of its electronics segment, will add responsibilities for that division’s industrial, international and global accounts operations.



The company said that Furrow’s promotion “aligns with Wesco’s foundational strategy to extend the organization’s industry-leading scale and help customers navigate ongoing challenges in the electrical industry.”



Furrow joined Wesco in 2005 and held previous roles in marketing, category management and sales.