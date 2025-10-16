Sonepar Announces Executive Changes

The company revealed the retirement of a key regional president and added an SVP of datacom.

Oct 16, 2025
Sonepar Logo Rgb Tagline Small Size
Sonepar

Sonepar is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Landry as Senior Vice President of Data Center Solutions and Datacom in the U.S., effective November 1, 2025. In this newly created role, Landry will report directly to Dana Mouritzen, Chief Operating Officer of Sonepar in the U.S.

Landry brings over two decades of industry experience and a proven track record of driving growth in a high-potential vertical. He joined Crawford, a Sonepar company, in 2020 and played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s industrial business from $200 million to $700 million. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Industrial Business for Crawford.

Richard Landry, SVP Data Center Solutions and Datacom, Sonepar USARichard Landry, SVP Data Center Solutions and Datacom, Sonepar USA

Sonepar has also announced the retirement of Alan Rosenfeld, East Region President in the U.S. Following a distinguished 43-year career in the electrical distribution industry, Rosenfeld will retire on January 3, 2026.

Rosenfeld began his career in a manager trainee program at a regional distributor in California, which later became part of Rexel. Over 25 years, he rose to become Rexel’s West Region President. In 2008, he joined Capital Electric as Chief Operating Officer and was named President in 2014. Under his leadership, Capital Electric grew from a $215 million company into a $1.5 billion Mid-Atlantic powerhouse. He led the expansion into new markets and enhancement of service capabilities that led to the building of Capital’s 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Upper Marlboro, MD.

In 2018, Rosenfeld was promoted to East Region President for Sonepar USA, overseeing a $4.2 billion region that includes NorthEast Electrical, Cooper Electric, Capital Electric, and World Electric. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the acquisition of seven companies across the East Region.

Alan Rosenfeld, East Region President in the U.S., Sonepar USAAlan Rosenfeld, East Region President in the U.S., Sonepar USA

Rosenfeld shared, “The most exciting period of my career was building the Capital brand and strengthening the East Region through acquisitions and expansion into new markets. Sonepar’s unwavering support and agility in investment decisions made every day feel full of business possibilities. Separate from the sense of accomplishment you feel after a long career doing what you like, it’s the relationships and friendships that really mean the most to me—and many of those will continue on into the next chapter.”

