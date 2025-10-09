Border States Names Four New VPs

Border States announced Thursday that it has promoted four company officials to new roles as vice presidents, including new leaders in category management, services and finance.



Tom Roehrich, the company’s senior director of category management, was appointed as vice president of category management. Roehrich joined Border States as a strategic pricing manager in 2018.



"I am excited for the progress made in the category department and the clear vision that has developed over the last couple years,” Roehrich said in a statement. “This group is doing outstanding work, and I'm humbled at the opportunity to lead and excited to continue moving through our roadmap focused on vendor engagement that truly moves us forward.”



The company also named Director of Services Cedrick Phillips as vice president, services, while Director of Finance and Corporate Controller Lori Schramm and longtime finance and operations official Nick Longfors were promoted to VP finance, corporate control and VP finance, financial planning and analysis, respectively.



The employee-owned North Dakota distributor ranks at no. 20 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.