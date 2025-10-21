ProfitOptics Adds Former Imperial Dade, Ferguson Officials

Business software firm ProfitOptics this month announced the addition of two distribution industry veterans to its executive team.



Brian Cox, who helped lead pricing at Imperial Dade and Global Industrial, will be ProfitOptics’ new vice president of pricing strategy, while former Ferguson officials Brandon Lassiter will be the firm’s vice president of data solutions.



ProfitOptics CEO Geoff Marlatt said in a statement that Cox offers “a rare combination of deep industry expertise and pragmatic leadership,” while Lassiter provides “experience in large-scale data transformation” and “vision for how distributors stay competitive with data.”