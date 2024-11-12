CD&R Appoints Bill Galvin as Operating Advisor

NEW YORK — Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced Monday that Bill Galvin has been engaged as an operating advisor to CD&R funds.

Galvin is a 36-year veteran and former president and CEO of Anixter International. Galvin will play an active role in helping the firm identify, source and execute new investments in the industrials sector and will work closely with CD&R's team and portfolio companies.

While at Anixter, a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions, Galvin led the organization through significant transformations, focusing on network innovation, sustainability and geographic expansion. Galvin played a key role in driving the company's global growth strategy by expanding its value-added supply chain services and managing the integration of two strategic acquisitions, Tri-Ed Distribution and the HD Supply Power Solutions business. During his tenure, Anixter International invested in many transformative global strategies, positioning the company for continued success and significantly increasing shareholder value. These initiatives, along with the company's outstanding culture and people, achieved revenues of $8.8 billion and the expansion of a global workforce to 9,400 employees in 2019.

"Bill has built an outstanding reputation for driving growth and expansion across the industrial distribution sector and is well known to the CD&R investment team," said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper. "We believe his strategic insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds' investment activity and portfolio businesses."

Galvin's career began in 1984 as part of the sales and marketing team at Anixter International. In 2017, after serving in positions of increasing responsibility in a variety of management and operations capacities, he was appointed president and chief operating officer of Anixter International. Galvin went on to serve as CEO of the company from July 2018 until June 2020, when the company was acquired by WESCO International Inc., a former CD&R portfolio company.

"I have had the opportunity to build a relationship with the CD&R team who are well known in the industrial distribution sector, and their commitment to building sustainable businesses by forging partnerships, and driving growth and operational excellence resonates with me," said Galvin. "I look forward to contributing to the future success of the CD&R funds and their portfolio companies."

Galvin currently holds director positions on the boards of Integrated Power Services and Maclean Power Systems. He also serves as a director and governance chair for Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep School. Galvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Manhattan College.