CD&R Appoints Bill Galvin as Operating Advisor

Galvin will help the firm identify and execute new investments in the industrial sector.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Nov 12, 2024
I Stock 1326716334
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

NEW YORK — Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced Monday that Bill Galvin has been engaged as an operating advisor to CD&R funds.

Galvin is a 36-year veteran and former president and CEO of Anixter International. Galvin will play an active role in helping the firm identify, source and execute new investments in the industrials sector and will work closely with CD&R's team and portfolio companies.

While at Anixter, a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions, Galvin led the organization through significant transformations, focusing on network innovation, sustainability and geographic expansion. Galvin played a key role in driving the company's global growth strategy by expanding its value-added supply chain services and managing the integration of two strategic acquisitions, Tri-Ed Distribution and the HD Supply Power Solutions business. During his tenure, Anixter International invested in many transformative global strategies, positioning the company for continued success and significantly increasing shareholder value. These initiatives, along with the company's outstanding culture and people, achieved revenues of $8.8 billion and the expansion of a global workforce to 9,400 employees in 2019.

"Bill has built an outstanding reputation for driving growth and expansion across the industrial distribution sector and is well known to the CD&R investment team," said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper. "We believe his strategic insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds' investment activity and portfolio businesses."

Galvin's career began in 1984 as part of the sales and marketing team at Anixter International. In 2017, after serving in positions of increasing responsibility in a variety of management and operations capacities, he was appointed president and chief operating officer of Anixter International. Galvin went on to serve as CEO of the company from July 2018 until June 2020, when the company was acquired by WESCO International Inc., a former CD&R portfolio company.

"I have had the opportunity to build a relationship with the CD&R team who are well known in the industrial distribution sector, and their commitment to building sustainable businesses by forging partnerships, and driving growth and operational excellence resonates with me," said Galvin. "I look forward to contributing to the future success of the CD&R funds and their portfolio companies."

Galvin currently holds director positions on the boards of Integrated Power Services and Maclean Power Systems. He also serves as a director and governance chair for Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep School. Galvin earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Manhattan College.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 12 At 12 47 13 Pm
ISA Names New Director of Education
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am
QXO Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Springfield Electric Names New Sales Exec
November 7, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 12 At 12 47 13 Pm
Staffing Changes
ISA Names New Director of Education
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am
Staffing Changes
QXO Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Staffing Changes
Springfield Electric Names New Sales Exec
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am
Staffing Changes
QXO Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
He previously served as the first-ever head of AI for Target.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Staffing Changes
Springfield Electric Names New Sales Exec
Willie Collier will lead the Sonepar subsidiary's sales strategy.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
CSV Marketing Announces New Regional Managers
The new additions will oversee parts of four states.
October 29, 2024
Mike Patterson
Staffing Changes
Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager
Mike Patterson most recently served as Northeast general manager at BlackHawk Industrial.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Announces New Executives
The company named new leaders in its East and West regions, as well as in supply chain management.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names New Strategy Exec
Donnalee Papenfuss was promoted after more than 10 years as Fastenal's VP of contract development and support.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 1 10 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Peer Chain Names Operations VP as its New President
The transition has been in the works for several years.
October 16, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 669145c058ac4
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Promotes Global Chief Supply Chain Officer
Eric Fouts will continue to lead the company's supply chain, manufacturing and operations functions.
October 16, 2024
Border States branch, Maple Grove, Minn.
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Director of Mergers and Acquisitions
Aaron Hughes formerly owned Advance Electrical Supply, which was acquired by Border States in 2022.
October 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Category Director, Packaging Leader
Both have played key roles in BlackHawk’s category management.
October 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 2 08 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Richmond District VP
Cole Doolittle will lead Graybar’s operations across parts of five states.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 52 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Arrow Fastener COO Promoted to Chief Executive
The New Jersey company makes staple guns, glue guns and rivet tools.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 52 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
BigCommerce Names New CEO
Company President Travis Hess will succeed Brent Bellm as chief executive.
October 4, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces Promotion of COO
Martina McIsaac will assume responsibility for the company's day-to-day operations.
September 25, 2024