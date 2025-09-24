NetPlus Members Report Mixed Start to 2025

NetPlus Alliance companies saw a mixed start to 2025 but broadly still expect to see growth for the entire calendar year, the buying group said Wednesday.



NetPlus officials outlined the results of its latest quarterly member survey in this week’s “Industry Outlook,” which was completed in July based on results from the first two quarters of the year.



The report found that 51% of respondents reported growth in the first half of the year compared to the same window of 2024, while the remaining nearly half of companies were either “steady” (32%) or down (10%) year-over-year.



Despite those totals, 67% anticipated growth of between 3% and 8% for the full year, while just 10% expected to see an annual decline.



Member purchases from NetPlus suppliers and wholesalers, the group said, have increased by 10% in the third quarter and were up 7% over the year to date.



NetPlus officials said that although some members pointed to “tariff-related price increases” and other circumstances beyond their control, many attributed growth to sales strategies, process improvements and improving business conditions in many areas. NetPlus distributors that operate mostly with products made in the U.S., meanwhile, reported “significant” growth.



“Our members continue to prove that disciplined strategies and strong partnerships drive results,” NetPlus President and CEO Jennifer Murphy said in a statement. “Even in a mixed market, they are finding ways to grow by focusing on what they can control, such as process improvements, innovative sales approaches, and a commitment to U.S.-made products.”