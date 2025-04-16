Capital Machine Technologies Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm

Florida machine distributor and repair provider Capital Machine Technologies announced Tuesday that private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners had invested in the company in partnership with its existing ownership and management.

Capital officials said the deal would bolster its repair and maintenance services, as well as expand its geographic footprint and product lineup. The Tampa company provides press brakes, robotic welders, metal cutting machinery and other equipment to manufacturers across the Southeast and Midwest, along with preventative maintenance, emergency repair services and aftermarket parts.

Dan DeBickero, the company’s CEO and founder, and the current management team will continue to lead the business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We believe this will allow us to better serve our existing customers while rapidly expanding with new customers,” DeBickero said.

Rohit Dhake, Rotunda’s managing director, added that Capital “hit everything we were looking for – a leader in the fabrication equipment space, a growing presence in robotics, a strong aftermarket service program and a top tier management team.”