Rubix to Acquire ERIKS UK & Ireland

Rubix officials said the deal would particularly bolster its flow technology lineup.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 21 At 9 04 25 Am
Rubix

European distribution giant Rubix plans to acquire ERIKS’ operations in its home country, company officials announced Friday.

London-based Rubix said the addition of ERIKS UK & Ireland would “deliver a more comprehensive solution to the needs of our customers,” particularly bolstering Rubix’s flow technology lineup.

It would also make Rubix’s U.K., Ireland and Iceland segment its second-largest regional business overall with combined revenues of around $1.1 billion.

“Our consistent approach to industrial distribution, driven by providing multi-specialist technical expertise and specialist services to all our customers, will enable the creation of an even stronger combined business in the U.K. and Ireland,” Rubix Group CEO Franck Voisin said in the announcement.

ERIKS UK & Ireland CEO Pamela Bingham added that the combination “will significantly enhance our ability to meet the ever-changing and diverse needs of our customer base.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

ERIKS NA, the Dutch company’s former North American segment, rebranded as LGG Industrial early last year.

March 21, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb 67be200366c78
QXO Announces Agreement to Acquire Beacon for $11B
March 20, 2025
2024 04 30 World Electric Leadership Changes Hero
Electric Supply of Tampa Becomes a World Electric Branch
March 19, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010 67c762c609c3e
QXO Raises $830M from Current, New Investors
March 19, 2025
