Rubix to Acquire ERIKS UK & Ireland

European distribution giant Rubix plans to acquire ERIKS’ operations in its home country, company officials announced Friday.

London-based Rubix said the addition of ERIKS UK & Ireland would “deliver a more comprehensive solution to the needs of our customers,” particularly bolstering Rubix’s flow technology lineup.

It would also make Rubix’s U.K., Ireland and Iceland segment its second-largest regional business overall with combined revenues of around $1.1 billion.

“Our consistent approach to industrial distribution, driven by providing multi-specialist technical expertise and specialist services to all our customers, will enable the creation of an even stronger combined business in the U.K. and Ireland,” Rubix Group CEO Franck Voisin said in the announcement.

ERIKS UK & Ireland CEO Pamela Bingham added that the combination “will significantly enhance our ability to meet the ever-changing and diverse needs of our customer base.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.

ERIKS NA, the Dutch company’s former North American segment, rebranded as LGG Industrial early last year.