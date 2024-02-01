ERIKS North America Rebrands as LGG Industrial

The shift honors the legacy of its founding companies, Lewis-Goetz and Goodall.

LGG Industrial
Feb 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 01 At 8 46 30 Am
LGG Industrial

PITTSBURGH — ERIKS North America, a longstanding leader in fluid handling, sealing and material conveyance solutions, announced that it is rebranding to LGG Industrial.

This strategic shift honors the legacy of its founding companies, Lewis-Goetz and Goodall, while remaining focused on innovative solutions that drive significant value for customers.

“This rebranding to LGG Industrial represents an inflection point in the history of our company, where our rich history and deep understanding of the industry meet our ambitions to bring a new level of service and value to the North American industrial market,” said Jeff Crane, CEO of LGG Industrial.

LGG Industrial captures the knowledge, experience and reputation that serve as the foundation of the company. In its next chapter, LGG Industrial is investing in its people, expanding its product and service reach, and investing in capabilities that raise the standard for service and value.

“We carefully crafted our new tagline: 'Tailored Solutions. Trusted Service,'” continued Crane. “This reflects LGG Industrial’s dedication to providing highly specialized solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and a partnership built on trust. This trust is earned one transaction at a time and through the application of tailored solutions that continually save time and money for our customers.”

LGG Industrial offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to minimize the total cost of ownership for its customers. Partnerships with top-tier manufacturers enable the company to provide unmatched customized and technical product solutions that encompass material handling, sealing, fluid transfer and specialized fluid power hose solutions.

As the industry continues to evolve, LGG Industrial remains a steadfast partner dedicated to preventing downtime and enhancing operational performance. The company’s proactive approach, value-added services, and exceptional customer service ensure that the needs of customers are met with precision and care.

“We are excited to share this next step in our journey, but this is about so much more than a name change,” said Crane. “LGG Industrial is the standard under which we will continue our unwavering dedication and service to the North American industrial market.”

