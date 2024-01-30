Industrial Supply Company Mourns the Passing of Joyce Orlob Evans

Evans, the daughter of company founder Rudy Orlob, became a co-owner more than 40 years ago.

Industrial Supply Co.
Jan 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 30 At 3 16 14 Pm
Industrial Supply Co.

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company announced Tuesday that one of its long-time owners, Joyce Orlob Evans, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, of natural causes.

She was 100 years old. 

Joyce EvansIndustrial Supply Co.The daughter of Industrial Supply’s founder, Rudy Orlob, Evans played an active role in the company throughout her adult life. More than 40 years ago, she and her two sisters became the company’s owners after their mother, Gladys Young Orlob, passed away. All three women invested in the company and worked to ensure its success. Industrial Supply remained a fully women-owned company until 2005. 

Randy Evans, Evans’ son and the co-chair of Industrial Supply’s board of directors, said that his mother had a profound impact on the company.

“I remember mom asking many times if the employees and their families were doing okay, and whether we’re doing enough for them,” said Randy Evans. “Not only did she have a deep knowledge of our company, but she was also committed to the well-being of every member of the Industrial Supply family.” 

Bobby Evans, an executive vice president at the company and Evans’ grandson, agreed, noting that “Joyce was a role model for our family business, showing us how to care for our employees and serve our community. She leaves a legacy that will inspire our culture for generations to come.” 

For many years, Evans was an important member of Industrial Supply Company’s board of directors, supporting both the company’s leadership team and its employees. Her company responsibilities did not stop her from taking leadership roles in her church, engaging in community service, and actively supporting and participating in the arts. 

Evans is survived by five children, 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. 

“On behalf of Industrial Supply, we send our deepest sympathies and condolences to Joyce’s family,” said Jessica Yurgaitis, Industrial Supply’s CEO and Evans’ great-niece. “We remember Joyce with gratitude for the positive impact she had on our lives, and our company will continue to build upon the foundation she helped lay out for us.”

Funeral services will be held this Thursday at Larkin Mortuary. Details are available at https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/view/joyce-o-evans/.

Screen Shot 2024 01 30 At 3 16 14 Pm
