Waterworks Supplier Fortiline Acquires Baltimore Wholesale Distributor

Fortiline Inc. announced Monday that it has acquired Belair Road Supply Co., a wholesale distributor of waterworks, masonry products, tools and other industrial supplies.

The deal adds BRS’ five locations in Maryland and Delaware to Fortiline’s operations — bolstering its position in the Northeast market. The BRS branches will be rebranded as “Fortiline Waterworks” and bring the overall company’s total to nearly 80 locations in 16 states.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fortiline, a subsidiary of plumbing and waterworks giant Reece Group, has been Reece USA’s waterworks supplier since 2018.

“Our Fortiline team has aggressive growth goals across the United States, including here in the Northeast, and this acquisition of Belair Road Supply underscores our commitment to that growth plan,” said Fortiline President Andrew Pacifico. “In the first six months of the fiscal year, Fortiline has opened five new locations, with plans for more to come.”