SRS Distribution Acquires Iowa Company

Rising Star Wholesale provides siding, windows, doors and other products.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 28, 2025
Office
Rising Star Wholesale

SRS Distribution announced Friday that the business has acquired Rising Star Wholesale, a Des Moines, Iowa, wholesale distributor of siding, windows, doors and related construction products.

Rising Star, founded in 2001, employs 17 people. The business will be led moving forward by Corey Myers, the son of former owner Bob Myers, and longtime employee Amber Twohig.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are so pleased to have found a like-minded partner in SRS,” Bob Myers said in the announcement. “It was clear from our very first conversation that they share our passion for treating employees like family and prioritizing the needs of our customers.

SRS President and CEO Dan Tinker added that Rising Star’s products would “be an outstanding complement to our existing roofing-focused operation in the market.”

SRS is a subsidiary of home improvement retail giant the Home Depot, which acquired the Texas company last year for more than $18 billion.

