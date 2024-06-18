Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition

The deal increases the company's total addressable market to approximately $1 trillion, officials said.

The Home Depot
Jun 18, 2024
I Stock 1919757975
iStock.com/Oleg Kovtun

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, has completed the acquisition of SRS Distribution Inc. for a total enterprise value of approximately $18.25 billion.

SRS is a leading residential specialty trade distribution company across several verticals serving the professional roofer, landscaper and pool contractor. The agreement to acquire SRS was announced on March 28.

"SRS is an excellent fit for the Home Depot – it's both complementary and additive to our growth," said Ted Decker, chairman, president and CEO. "Their ability to quickly build leadership positions in each of their specialty trade verticals is a testament to the team's strong vision, leadership, culture and execution. SRS's outstanding customer service, capabilities, and expertise will help us drive value for our customers, associates and shareholders, and we're excited to welcome the SRS team to the Home Depot."

The acquisition will increase the company's total addressable market to approximately $1 trillion, an increase of approximately $50 billion. The combination of the two businesses will accelerate the Home Depot's growth with the residential professional customer.

SRS complements the Home Depot's capabilities and enables the company to better serve the complex purchase occasion, while also establishing the Home Depot as a leading specialty trade distributor across multiple verticals.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1919757975
Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition
June 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
June 17, 2024
Related Stories
Johnson Controls office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Distribution Technologies to Be Acquired by Private Equity
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
TD provides industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
The deal expands Kodiak's footprint in Minnesota.
June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.
June 12, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hengst Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Manufacturer
The deal adds two plants to Hengst's hydraulics operations.
June 12, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
The Dutch manufacturer will join the operations of W&O Supply.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024