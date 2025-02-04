Ascent Lifting Acquires South Carolina Rigging, Safety Distributor

Ascent Lifting Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired rigging and safety equipment distributor Charleston’s Rigging & Marine Hardware.

The South Carolina company is based in Charleston and has two Palmetto State branches in North Charleston and Columbia. It is a fabricator and distributor of industrial rigging products and safety solutions, and operates a crane service segment serving the manufacturing, mining, infrastructure and defense markets.

The deal is the third acquisition for Ascent, which was formed by Shorehill Capital in 2022. The company says it now has 40 locations across the U.S.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jessica, Skip, and the entire CRMH teams,” Ascent CEO Dee Schweigert said in the announcement. “This strategic partnership strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality solutions to our customers and establishes two physical locations in the highly attractive South Carolina market.”