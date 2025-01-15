Advanced Lubrication Specialties Acquires Chemlube's Lubricants Division

The Savannah-based business distributes lubricants in bulk throughout the Southeast.

Advanced Lubrication Specialties
Jan 15, 2025
The Talmadge Memorial Bridge, Savannah, Ga.
The Talmadge Memorial Bridge, Savannah, Ga.
iStock.com/Ultima_Gaina

BENSALEM, Pa. — Advanced Lubrication Specialties, one of the largest independent lubricant manufacturers in the U.S., has agreed to acquire the assets of the Chemlube International LLC lubricants division, located in Savannah, Georgia.

The transaction should close before the end of January 2025. Terms of the transaction are private. 

Chemlube's Savannah lubricants division, established in 2001, produces a full range of high-quality lubricants distributed in bulk throughout the Southeast. Its leased blending facility includes 5.8 million gallons of storage, eight railcar spots, tanks ranging from 3,000 to 1.2 million gallons and deep-water dock access for shipment and receipt of waterborne base oils.

"Chemlube has been a strategic partner to ALS for close to 20 years. They are a first-class organization with quality products, customers and a great reputation in the industry. These are the principles which define ALS, so when we had an opportunity to bring their customers and blending capacity into our portfolio, we jumped at the chance," said Greg T. Julian, CEO of ALS.

The Chemlube Group, consisting of Chemlube International LLC and its Swiss sister company Chemlube SA, purchases base oil from virtually all the major global base oil refiners and is a leading independent distributor and trader of base oils throughout the world, including acting as exclusive distributor of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company premium Group III base oils in Europe.  

"The sale of our Savannah blending operation represents a strategic decision by Chemlube to focus on its larger core base oil distribution and trading business. We are pleased to be able to transfer our Savannah blending operation to ALS, an established and highly respected lubes blender whom we know well and with whom we have done substantial business over many years," said Robert Nobel, Chemlube's CEO. "We are confident that ALS will be able to expand the Savannah finished lubes business to the advantage of both our Savannah staff and our long-term finished lubes customers."

Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
