Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument

Relevant also added Krom Americas to its network.

Relevant Industrial LLC
Dec 30, 2024
Relevant Industrial

HOUSTON — Relevant Industrial LLC, a leading provider of industrial equipment and engineered solutions, has announced its acquisition of Loy Instrument Inc., a trusted leader in process control and combustion solutions headquartered in Indianapolis.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Relevant, strengthening its position as an industry leader with best-in-class expertise in combustion, process control and automation.

Loy Instrument brings over 80 years of industry-leading knowledge and a reputation for delivering advanced solutions across diverse industrial applications. With a team boasting more than 900 years of combined experience, Loy's engineering excellence and customer-centric approach make it a natural fit for Relevant Industrial. This partnership enhances Relevant's ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients in key industries such as refining, petrochemical, aerospace, metals, pharmaceutical, food processing, manufacturing, and power generation.

"The addition of Loy Instrument's expertise strengthens our ability to tackle complex challenges in combustion and process control, providing even greater value to our customers," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Industrial. "We're excited to welcome this exceptional team into the Relevant family and look forward to driving innovation together."

Loy brings a team of industry-leading engineers, service professionals, and field technicians, bolstering Relevant's capabilities in key markets as mentioned above. This strategic move also expands Relevant's geographic footprint into Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan, allowing the company to provide exceptional support and specialized expertise to more customers. Loy's steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and technical excellence aligns perfectly with Relevant's mission to deliver reliable, high-value solutions tailored to every client's needs.

"Joining Relevant Industrial is an exciting step for Loy Instrument, our employees, and our customers," said Ken Bradway, president of Loy Instrument. "Together, we'll leverage our combined expertise and resources to expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional solutions to the industries we serve."

Alongside the acquisition of Loy Instrument, Relevant Industrial is also pleased to welcome Krom Americas to its network, further enhancing the company's capabilities in process control and industrial services. Krom Americas, established in 2020, addresses the demand for localized inventory and faster delivery of Kromschröder products across the U.S. and Canada. By stocking inventory in Indianapolis — known as the "Crossroads of America" — Krom Americas ensures customers benefit from shorter lead times and superior service.

With the integration of Loy Instrument and Krom Americas, Relevant Industrial is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation, delivering unmatched expertise and solutions to industries across North America.

Relevant Industrial Acquires Loy Instrument
