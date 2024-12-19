NorthEast Electrical Completes Rebranding of Rockingham Electric

BROCKTON, Mass. – NorthEast Electrical, a Sonepar company, announced the successful rebranding of Rockingham Electric, a company acquired in 2022.

This rebranding marks the final step in the integration process, solidifying the union of two industry leaders.

The rebranding effort includes a comprehensive update to Rockingham Electric's signage on all existing buildings, aligning it with NorthEast Electrical's established brand. Customers can expect the same high level of service and expertise they have come to trust, now under the NorthEast Electrical brand.

"We are thrilled to complete this rebranding process," said Jake Bishop, regional manager for NorthEast Electrical. "This milestone represents our commitment to growth and excellence in the electrical distribution industry and in this region. Our combined strengths enhance our ability to serve our customers with an even broader range of products and services and with the most experienced sales associates around."

Gino Milne, Newington, New Hampshire, branch manager, shared his positive experience with the integration: “The final integration has improved our day-to-day operations. Our customers are excited about the expanded inventory, services, and solutions we offer. It's been a smooth transition that has brought significant benefits to both our customers and our associates."

The integration brings together a wealth of experience and resources, ensuring continued innovation and customer satisfaction. The rebranded entity will continue to operate with the same dedication to quality and service that both companies have been known for.