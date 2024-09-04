Endries International Acquires ServTronics

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc. a leading distributor of industrial fasteners and Class-C components, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of ServTronics Inc., a trusted supplier of fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware for customers in the aerospace, military, medical and commercial industries.

Founded in 1984, by Dale Spears, ServTronics has thousands of parts in stock and specializes in customized inventory management solutions and exceptional customer service from its Winter Park, Florida, facility.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Spears and his team at ServTronics to the Endries family," said Steve Endries, chairman of the board of directors. "For the last 40 years Dale has built a customer-centric organization that fits extremely well with the culture at Endries."

Michael Knight, Endries president and CEO, said, "This acquisition strengthens Endries' business in the important high-reliability end market segments of aerospace, defense, and medical equipment. Further, the product synergies between the companies, and the scale of Endries' operations, will add meaningful value to ServTronics' marquee OEM customer base. We look forward to working with Dale as he leads the business moving forward."

"ServTronics is excited to become part of the Endries team. Our commitment to serving our customers in the aerospace, military, and medical fields is only going to strengthen with the partnership of Endries International," said Spears. "Endries' broad product range and commitment to customer service is going to lead to great things."