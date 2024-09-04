Endries International Acquires ServTronics

The Florida company provides fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware to the aerospace, military, medical and commercial industries.

Endries International
Sep 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 52 53 Pm
Endries International

BRILLION, Wis. — Endries International Inc. a leading distributor of industrial fasteners and Class-C components, on Tuesday announced its acquisition of ServTronics Inc., a trusted supplier of fasteners and electro-mechanical hardware for customers in the aerospace, military, medical and commercial industries.

Founded in 1984, by Dale Spears, ServTronics has thousands of parts in stock and specializes in customized inventory management solutions and exceptional customer service from its Winter Park, Florida, facility.

"We are delighted to welcome Dale Spears and his team at ServTronics to the Endries family," said Steve Endries, chairman of the board of directors. "For the last 40 years Dale has built a customer-centric organization that fits extremely well with the culture at Endries."

Michael Knight, Endries president and CEO, said, "This acquisition strengthens Endries' business in the important high-reliability end market segments of aerospace, defense, and medical equipment. Further, the product synergies between the companies, and the scale of Endries' operations, will add meaningful value to ServTronics' marquee OEM customer base. We look forward to working with Dale as he leads the business moving forward."

"ServTronics is excited to become part of the Endries team. Our commitment to serving our customers in the aerospace, military, and medical fields is only going to strengthen with the partnership of Endries International," said Spears. "Endries' broad product range and commitment to customer service is going to lead to great things."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 52 53 Pm
Endries International Acquires ServTronics
September 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
September 4, 2024
Summit And Sonepar
Sonepar to Acquire Summit Electric Supply
September 4, 2024
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
September 4, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
Summit And Sonepar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Summit Electric Supply
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Inc. Acquires Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 35 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Hartwell Environmental
The announcement adds "another great company" to DXP's water and wastewater platform.
September 4, 2024
Summit And Sonepar
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Summit Electric Supply
The Albuquerque company supplies contractors across four states.
September 4, 2024
Tipco Hose Center Exterior 656a3a5aecbfc
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds Charter Industrial Supply
The deal bolsters TIPCO's presence in the California market.
September 4, 2024
Image001
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wolter Inc. Acquires Dedicated Material Handling Solutions
DMHS operates two locations in the Atlanta area.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 485934710
Mergers & Acquisitions
PSE Group Acquires RMS Pro Finishes
The company is a leading automotive refinish coatings distributor in its region.
September 3, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at Northwestern High School, Detroit, Sept. 2, 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harris Opposes U.S. Steel's Sale to Japanese Firm
The vice president concurred with the White House's months-long opposition to the planned sale.
September 3, 2024
Hillman
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hillman Acquires Cleaning Products Firm
Intex has developed patented and innovative products which have helped reinvent the cleaning rag category.
August 28, 2024
Imperial Dade
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Inland Supply
Inland adds facility maintenance and janitorial supplies and is Imperial Dade's 92nd addition.
August 27, 2024
I Stock 1443571360
Mergers & Acquisitions
Advance Auto Parts to Sell Distribution Subsidiary in $1.5B Deal
Advance said the deal would allow officials to "sharpen their focus."
August 22, 2024
I Stock 512725838
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.K. Cutting Tool Distributor Acquired by Private Equity
Cutwel serves more than 13,000 customers across a range of industries.
August 22, 2024
Core & Main branch, Tyler, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Green Equipment Co.
The Texas company is a provider of underground utility protection equipment.
August 21, 2024
Black Hawk Basecamp 2 631b811d515b7 636d4f6e67f10 64341a7b17d20
Mergers & Acquisitions
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pennsylvania Tooling Supplier
Tri-State Industrial calls itself a "one-stop shop" for all machining needs.
August 21, 2024
BSC Industries headquarters, Canton, Mass.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Warren Pike
BSC's fellow Massachusetts company distributes power transmission, motion control and fluid power products.
August 20, 2024
Hgap Acquires Air Power Sales Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Texas Sullair Distributor Air Power
Air Power Sales and Service specializes in air compressors, air treatment products, accessories and related equipment.
August 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 15 At 4 15 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution Solutions Group Closes Source Atlantic Acquisition
The company also announced an expansion of its credit facility.
August 15, 2024