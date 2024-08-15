Ferguson Adds Distributors in New York, California

The company added an HVAC distributor in the Northeast and a pipe and waterworks provider on the West Coast.

Andy Szal
Aug 15, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Plumbing and industrial products giant Ferguson on Tuesday announced its recent acquisition of two distributors — one on each coast.

The company added Gerster Equipment of Buffalo, New York, and United Water Works in suburban Los Angeles for disclosed prices.

Gerster, which operates an additional facility in Syracuse, distributes Trane and Mitsubishi brand HVAC systems. Ferguson officials said the company would advance its strategy of appealing to “dual-trade” plumbing and HVAC contractors in the region.

UWW, based in Santa Ana, California, provides pipe and water, sewer and storm products in the Los Angeles and Orange County markets — bolstering Ferguson’s waterworks business in greater Los Angeles.

“We’ve had a good mix of acquisitions this fiscal year from plumbing and HVAC to waterworks and fire protection,” Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said in a statement. “These acquisitions are [an] important part of our growth strategy, and our pipeline is strong moving into the next fiscal year.”

Ferguson, which recently shifted its headquarters to Virginia under a broader reorganization, said the announcement brought its total acquisition number to 10 in the fiscal year concluded July 31.

Ferguson ranked no. 16 on ID’s latest Big 50.

