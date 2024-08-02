Ferguson Completes 'Corporate Reorganization,' Shifts Headquarters to Virginia

The company said the move aligns its North American operations, leadership and governance.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
Aug 2, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Ferguson Enterprises Inc., a Delaware corporation, announced Thursday that Ferguson is now headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, following the completion of its corporate reorganization.

“We have now completed the final step in our journey to better align our North American operations and leadership with our headquarters and governance,” said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. “Our associates have helped our customers build this country for more than 70 years, and we’re proud to have Ferguson headquartered in the U.S. and to celebrate the value they bring to the North American construction market each and every day.”

“This milestone is the culmination of a multi-year, methodical process that required significant shareholder engagement,” said Ferguson CFO Bill Brundage. “We want to thank our associates, customers, shareholders and board of directors for their support, and we look forward to building on our strong track record of growth and financial performance.”

Ferguson is included in the S&P Total Market Index, MSCI, CRSP indices and Russell 1000. With $29.7 billion of revenue in FY2023 and 35,000 talented associates serving our customers across more than 1,700 locations, the company is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in a $340 billion residential and non-residential North American construction market.

Latest in Operations
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
August 1, 2024
Dynabrade
Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 05 37 Pm
Hoffmann Updates its 'Demo Van' for Tool Showcases
July 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 29 At 2 59 01 Pm
Motion Commits to Canadian Indigenous Relations Program
July 29, 2024
Related Stories
Dynabrade
Operations
Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 05 37 Pm
Operations
Hoffmann Updates its 'Demo Van' for Tool Showcases
Screenshot 2024 07 29 At 2 59 01 Pm
Operations
Motion Commits to Canadian Indigenous Relations Program
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Operations
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 05 37 Pm
Operations
Hoffmann Updates its 'Demo Van' for Tool Showcases
The innovative mobile showroom brings cutting-edge tool technology directly to job sites and workplaces.
July 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 29 At 2 59 01 Pm
Operations
Motion Commits to Canadian Indigenous Relations Program
The PAIR program includes an online management and reporting tool to support companies' efforts.
July 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 11 16 52 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's July/August Digital Edition
Featuring the annual Salary Report and a look at Valin one year post-acquisition.
July 29, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Operations
BlackHawk Industrial Announces New Vending, Safety Divisions
A new structure will consolidate vending, sales, support, inventory and more in one organization.
July 23, 2024
I Stock 1209681308
Operations
QXO Announces Another $620M in Financing
Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White House senior adviser, has joined the company's board.
July 22, 2024
I Stock 1152572988
Operations
How to Manage Cost Changes this Summer
Six strategies to help weather volatile costs.
July 22, 2024
Ll 0738 Old Flexicon Bldg Lodi Rgb Hi
Operations
Flexicon Marks 50 Years
The company began by manufacturing "flexible screw conveyors."
July 18, 2024
Gic K9s Photo
Operations
Global Industrial’s 'Partnerships with Purpose' Raises Awareness for K9s for Warriors
The nonprofit provides highly trained service dogs to U.S. military veterans.
July 15, 2024
I Stock 1255605108
Operations
Japanese Steel Company Reprimanded After Repeated Safety Failures in Texas
In the past five years, the facility has experienced 10 workplace safety incidents — five of which involved an employee's amputation injury.
July 12, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
Operations
Grainger Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
The company said it met an earlier emissions reduction goal seven years early.
July 11, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Operations
Fighting Back Against Surging Industrial Cyberthreats
Identifying and preventing ransomware, phishing and AI-driven attacks.
July 11, 2024
Emuge 40th Anniv Nr4 2
Operations
Emuge-Franken USA Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The cutting tool manufacturer launched its first U.S. office in Massachusetts four decades ago.
July 10, 2024
Forged parts suppliers can determine the appropriate materials, manufacturing processes and quality standards necessary to ensure that the metal parts perform effectively.
Operations
Purpose-Built Forged Parts Optimized for 'End Use'
Failing to consider the end use can introduce serious risk, including catastrophic failure of a part.
June 25, 2024
The U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, June 18, 2024.
Operations
Supreme Court Overturns Chevron Decision, Weakening Federal Regulators
The ruling delivers a far-reaching and potentially lucrative victory to business interests.
June 28, 2024