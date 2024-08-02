Ferguson Completes 'Corporate Reorganization,' Shifts Headquarters to Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Ferguson Enterprises Inc., a Delaware corporation, announced Thursday that Ferguson is now headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, following the completion of its corporate reorganization.

“We have now completed the final step in our journey to better align our North American operations and leadership with our headquarters and governance,” said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. “Our associates have helped our customers build this country for more than 70 years, and we’re proud to have Ferguson headquartered in the U.S. and to celebrate the value they bring to the North American construction market each and every day.”

“This milestone is the culmination of a multi-year, methodical process that required significant shareholder engagement,” said Ferguson CFO Bill Brundage. “We want to thank our associates, customers, shareholders and board of directors for their support, and we look forward to building on our strong track record of growth and financial performance.”

Ferguson is included in the S&P Total Market Index, MSCI, CRSP indices and Russell 1000. With $29.7 billion of revenue in FY2023 and 35,000 talented associates serving our customers across more than 1,700 locations, the company is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in a $340 billion residential and non-residential North American construction market.