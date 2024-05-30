Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply Center

The company operates six branches in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Sonepar
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 33 38 Pm
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced that its U.S. subsidiary NorthEast Electrical has entered into an agreement to acquire Electric Supply Center.

A family-owned business since 1997, ESC offers a full line of electrical products and suite of value-added services to its commercial contractor customers. Operating in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, ESC joins Sonepar with six branch locations and 130 associates.

Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar Americas, said of the acquisition:

“ESC’s solid reputation and strong relationships with Boston contractors make this acquisition a great market expansion opportunity for NorthEast Electrical. As a company with above-market growth and a highly motivated team, ESC will be an excellent addition to Sonepar.”

Frank Marandino, president of NorthEast Electrical, added:

“ESC has an impressive history, long-standing vendor relationships, and a strong customer base that makes this an excellent strategic partnership. In joining forces with their expert lighting and switchgear teams, we will have enhanced, knowledgeable, and professional resources to service and support our customers.”

“Over our 27 years serving the Greater Boston metro and New England markets, we have made significant investments in our capabilities and teams," said Larry LaFreniere, chairman and owner of ESC. "Always striving to offer best-in-class customer service, we looked for a partner with similar forward-looking goals. With impressive resources and capabilities, we feel Sonepar is the right choice to secure our future. We appreciate the integrity and positive culture at NorthEast and look forward to positioning our business and associates for long-term growth.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of June, subject to regulatory approval.

