Investment Firm Partners with B&J Welding Supply

Cordatus Capital also formed a new company to pursue acquisition opportunities in packaged gas.

Cordatus Capital
May 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 3 30 55 Pm
B&J Welding Supply

DALLAS — Cordatus Capital announced a recently completed investment in B&J Welding Supply.

B&J is the leading independent packaged gas distributor in West Texas. It has distinguished itself through its best-in-class customer service and operations since 1977. B&J is positioned as a trusted supplier of industrial gases and propane to the industrial, energy, agricultural and medical end markets.

Cordatus is excited to partner with Jason Jones and the B&J Welding Supply team in the joint effort to pursue geographic expansion and growth across product offerings. Jones will stay in place as CEO, board member and shareholder.

In conjunction with the partnership with B&J Welding Supply, Cordatus formed American Gas Group to specifically pursue further acquisition opportunities across the packaged gas industry. American Gas Group seeks to partner with best-in-class independent packaged gas distributors with the goal of preserving the independent mindset, entrepreneurial spirit and family legacy commonly found in the packaged gas industry.

Robert S. "Robby" Smith has joined American Gas Group as the president of acquisitions and business development. Smith started his career in the packaged gas industry, guiding his family's business, Bob Smith Gas Products, to a successful sale to Praxair. Having firsthand experience, Smith understands the challenges and decisions that family-owned packaged gas distributors face. The team is excited to craft tailored solutions for independent packaged gas distributors.

"Locally owned and personalized service is increasingly rare. B&J Welding Supply is setting a new standard by putting the customer at the heart of everything we do," Jones said. "With a commitment to excellence and a passion for exceeding expectations, B&J Welding Supply is proud to partner with Cordatus in its latest initiative aimed at expanding to new markets and elevating the customer experience to new heights. We understand that every customer is different, and that's why we take the time to listen and truly understand their needs. By focusing on personalized service, we're able to build stronger relationships and deliver exceptional results that keep our customers coming back time and time again."

Kevin Lippincott, partner at Cordatus, added, "B&J Welding Supply has differentiated itself with exceptional customer service, product quality and industry relationships. We are excited to partner with Jason and the exceptionally strong team at B&J Welding Supply to support its next phase of growth."

