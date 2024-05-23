Ferguson Announces Four Acquisitions

WOKINGHAM, England — Ferguson plc on Wednesday announced the closing of four acquisitions: Southwest Geo-Solutions Inc., AVCO Supply Inc., GAR Engineering and Safe Step Tubs of Minnesota Inc.

In total, the company has closed on eight acquisitions this fiscal year ending July 31. Aggregate annualized revenues for all acquisitions this fiscal year is approximately $350 million.

Southwest Geo-Solutions

Southwest Geo-Solutions is a full-service distributor of erosion control, containment, geotextile and geogrid products headquartered in Austin, Texas. This acquisition expands Ferguson’s Waterworks footprint in the central and southwest regions, and supports business diversification in erosion control and stormwater management.

AVCO Supply

Located in Levittown, Pennsylvania, AVCO is a leading distributor of boilers and hot water heaters and offers design and specification services to both commercial and residential contractors. The acquisition of AVCO reinforces Ferguson’s commitment to providing engineered solutions to the mechanical contractor and complements our strengths in the commercial pipe, valve and fitting product and hydronic categories in the Philadelphia market.

GAR Engineering

GAR Engineering Inc. is a fire protection engineering service and design firm located in Concord, North Carolina. The acquisition of GAR Engineering allows Ferguson to expand its fire protection design and engineering services.

Safe Step Tubs of Minnesota

Safe Step MN is an independent dealer licensed to sell and install Safe Step walk-in tubs and showers in the Midwest, serving the growing senior/aging-in-place market. This acquisition builds on the successful acquisition of Safe Step Walk-in Tub Company in 2018, the number one provider of walk-in tubs in the U.S., and the subsequent acquisitions of two independent dealers in 2022, bringing all Safe Step nationwide dealers and install services into Ferguson.

“We continue to complement our organic growth strategy through capability and bolt-on acquisitions that are a cultural fit with our organization,” said Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy. “These four companies not only expand our geographic footprint, product offering and capabilities, but also add talented associates to Ferguson. Their knowledge and strong customer relationships are an invaluable asset that will help deliver results and grow marketshare.”

Ferguson has a proven track record of successful acquisitions and has completed more than 50 acquisitions in the last five years. The large, fragmented markets in which Ferguson operates comprise 10,000+ small to medium ($10-300 million revenue) independent companies across Ferguson’s nine customer groups in North America.