Motion to Purchase Fluid Power Companies

The deal will bolster the distributor's hydraulic and pneumatic footprint in Canada.

Motion
Feb 20, 2024
6d1fc1ea 210e 4cb3 8cac D70a6e2963e7 At2400
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and industrial technology solutions, signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the operating assets of Perfetto Manufacturing and SER Hydraulics.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be finalized at the end of February.

The affiliated organizations are well-established, with Perfetto in business since 1986 and SER Hydraulics since 1978. Located in Sudbury, Canada, each has grown to provide engineered solutions, service and equipment for hydraulic/pneumatic cylinders, complex power units and other assets used in fluid power systems throughout the area, which is central to the mining, agricultural and forestry industries.

The dual acquisition will expand and improve Motion’s services to these and other heavy-industry customers.

“After more than 30 successful years in business, we want to thank our loyal customers and employees for contributing to our success,” said owner Gerald Perfetto, Sr. “The Motion team is committed to continued investment in the business, which will bring great opportunities for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we work and live. We couldn’t be more pleased with the interest that Motion has taken in our business and wish everyone continued success.”

“We look forward to welcoming these two terrific organizations, especially the talented employees,” said Randy Breaux, president of GPC North America. “These world-class experts will be key to our market growth strategy, and we look forward to extending our position together as a premier leader in industrial solutions.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Henkel warehouse in Lincolnton, N.C., Aug. 2018.
Henkel to Acquire Seal for Life Industries
February 15, 2024
Ss On Site Safety Stores Thumb
DNOW to Acquire Whitco Supply
February 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
DXP Enterprises Acquires Kappe Associates
February 14, 2024
Related Stories
Henkel warehouse in Lincolnton, N.C., Aug. 2018.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Henkel to Acquire Seal for Life Industries
Ss On Site Safety Stores Thumb
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW to Acquire Whitco Supply
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Kappe Associates
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Ss On Site Safety Stores Thumb
Mergers & Acquisitions
DNOW to Acquire Whitco Supply
The Louisiana company supplies products to the midstream market and the broader energy sector.
February 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Kappe Associates
Kappe provides pumps, controls and process equipment across the Mid-Atlantic region.
February 14, 2024
B&d Ind
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&D Industrial Acquires American Gear & Engineering, Inc.
The acquisition also includes Tech Tool Company, Inc., a complementary gear rack manufacturer.
February 13, 2024
Trystar Acquires Macromatic 2 6 24
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trystar Acquires Macromatic Industrial Controls
The acquisition supports Trystar's mission to help customers maximize uptime.
February 7, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702
Mergers & Acquisitions
Crawford Announces New Organizational Structure
The company has successfully combined with fellow Sonepar subsidiary Irby C&I.
February 5, 2024
Location Orlando
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade to Acquire Canadian Jan-San Distributors
The company added Superior SANY in Ontario and Royal Net in Quebec.
February 5, 2024
I Stock 1483521942
Mergers & Acquisitions
Distribution M&A Expected to Persist in 2024
Normalized financial performance should generate even more conviction among buyers this year.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 02 At 2 54 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires Hose Tech USA
The company serves Central Texas, as well as the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.
February 2, 2024
Core & Main branch, Boonville, Ind.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Dana Kepner
The Denver company distributes water, storm drainage and geotextile products, along with specialty tools and accessories.
February 2, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 01 At 2 37 17 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires Air Treatment Company Friulair
The addition will bolster its air dryer business and increase its access to OEM channels.
February 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 01 At 1 01 04 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Allston Supply
The deal expands the company's footprint in New England.
February 1, 2024
FBM branch, Charlotte, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
CD&R Acquires Stake in Foundation Building Materials
American Securities will retain a majority of the building materials distributor.
January 31, 2024
I Stock 1132190559
Mergers & Acquisitions
MEIDOH Acquires Pilgrim Aerospace Fasteners
Officials said the deal would enable the company to diversify its operations.
January 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 25 At 3 36 10 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ficodis Combines Intercity Industrial, SDI Supplies
The deal aims to “solidify their presence in the Ontario marketplace.”
January 26, 2024