Imperial Dade Acquires Insight Distributing

Insight serves a loyal and diverse customer base in Washington and Idaho.

Imperial Dade
Jan 3, 2024
Imperial Dade branch, Miami, Fla.
Imperial Dade

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and SPOKANE, Wash. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Insight Distributing Inc.

The transaction represents the 77th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With a history dating back to 1941, Insight has been a staple in Spokane and will remain an integral leader going forward. Owned and operated by Ken and Luke Pearlstein, the company remains committed to providing their customers and associates with the highest level of attention. The company’s two locations serve its loyal and diverse customer base throughout Washington and Idaho. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Insight’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Insight's storied history in the industry and exceptional customer service make it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform," said Robert Tillis.

"The Insight partnership provides great value in the large and growing Western market which is key as Imperial Dade expands geographically and grows nationally with our customers. We enthusiastically welcome the Insight family into Imperial Dade," said Jason Tillis.

"We are excited about the future of Insight under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our values and cultures align, and I look forward to the next chapter for the Insight customers and our employees,” said Ken Pearlstein.

