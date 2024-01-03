United Electric Supply, Kovalsky-Carr Electric Supply Announce Merger

Kovalsky-Carr will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of United Electric.

United Electric Supply Co. Inc.
Jan 3, 2024
United Electric Supply Co.

WILMINGTON, Del. — United Electric Supply announced Tuesday that it have entered into a merger agreement with Kovalsky-Carr Electric Company, based in Rochester, New York, with expertise in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors since 1921.

Kovalsky-Carr will continue to operate as an independent distributor as a subsidiary of United Electric Supply Co., and serve its existing customers with a focused effort on expansion in Rochester and the surrounding area.

"Being part of United Electric and their Employee Stock Ownership Plan will support our long-term goal to invest in our associates and expand our business," said Arnold Kovalsky, President of Kovalsky-Carr. "Our two companies share a philosophy and culture that focuses on our customers' success."

"The merger of Kovalsky-Carr and United Electric begins to fulfill our long-term objective to become a multi-regional distributor supporting independent operating brands," said George Vorwick, president and CEO, United Electric Supply. "This is an opportunity for us to leverage our investments in our employee value proposition and career development to aggressively expand our business outside of our existing footprint. We are pleased Arnold and Larry chose our company to realize their vision to become an employee-owned organization." 

Download this white paper to explore the impact of poor inventory management, what you can do to improve your processes, and how the right technology can assist you in overcoming these challenges.
