AFC Industries Acquires Chicago Industrial Fasteners

CIF supplies standard and specialty fasteners to OEMs, fabricators and hardware providers.

AFC Industries
Dec 20, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — AFC Industries announced Tuesday that it has acquired West Chicago-based Chicago Industrial Fasteners.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  

Founded in 2003 by John and Cathy Price, CIF specializes in the supply of both standard and specialty fasteners to its customer base of original equipment manufacturers, hardware providers and material fabricators that operate in a variety of end markets, including heavy trucking, automotive, agricultural equipment, and wind and solar power.  

CIF owner Cathy Price said, “When you work for many years to build a family business it is more than just a company. It was important to us that we found a partner with similar values who was going to take great care of our customers and be a great home for our team," said CIF owner Cathy Price. "A friend in the industry who had previously sold to AFC suggested we talk to them. We are so glad we did. They checked all the boxes, and I am confident the future is bright for CIF and AFC.”  

“This new chapter with AFC opens the door for us to continue to expand the solutions we can provide for our customers. It is exciting to have more resources to keep building on the foundation of service, teamwork, and partnership that we have established over the past 20 years," added John Price.

“In CIF we found a business built around the same core commitment to providing excellent service that we strive for at AFC," said AFC CEO Kevin Godin. "The more we got to know John and Cathy and their team the more obvious it was that this was a great fit. Both of these businesses are better together, each brings key resources and capabilities that strengthen the other.”

