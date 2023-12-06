Ryerson Acquires Hudson Tool Steel Corp.

CHICAGO — Ryerson Holding Corp., a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, on Monday announced its acquisition of Hudson Tool Steel Corporation, a supplier of tool steels and high-speed, carbon and alloy steels.

Hudson is headquartered in Cerritos, California, with additional locations in Loves Park, Illinois, and Dover, New Hampshire.

“Hudson’s offering of high-quality standard and specialty-grade tool steel builds upon Ryerson’s expanding tool steel business,” said Mike Burbach, Ryerson’s chief operating officer. “Hudson’s expertise, together with existing tool steel capabilities within the Ryerson family of companies, will enable us to better serve customers across our network.”

Rick Resner, Hudson’s president, added, “Since 2002, Hudson Tool Steel has provided customers from coast to coast with tool steel, high speed steel, carbon, and alloy. Always true to our motto, ‘We make tool steel easy,’ we’re excited to continue our strategic growth within the North American tool steel market as part of the Ryerson family of companies.”