Core & Main to Acquire Lee Supply

The company also closed on its acquisition of Enviroscape.

Industrial Distribution staff
Dec 1, 2023
Core & Main

St. Louis water and fire protection products distributor Core & Main has reached an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based Lee Supply Co., the companies announced.

Lee, which also operates locations in South Carolina and West Virginia, provides pipe, pumps and fittings to municipal, construction and industrial customers along the East Coast. Mike Lee, the company's CEO, said its customers would benefit from the national presence and additional resources provided by Core & Main.

Core & Main officials, meanwhile, said the deal would bolster its product portfolio, along with its expertise in fusible pipe applications.

“Lee Supply has a distinguished history and reputation for delivering innovative solutions and providing top-quality products and services,” Core & Main CEO Steve LeClair said in a statement. “We are confident their team members will bring industry knowledge and capabilities that will greatly enhance our HDPE product and service offerings.”

Core & Main also announced Thursday that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Ohio-based Enviroscape EMC Ltd.

