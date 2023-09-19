Southwire to Acquire Genesis Wire & Cable

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Southwire Company LLC and Resideo Technologies Inc. on Tuesday announced a definitive agreement for the sale by Resideo to Southwire of its Genesis Wire & Cable business, a leading low-voltage wire and cable manufacturer based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We are excited to welcome the Genesis team to Southwire," said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. "The strong brand and quality reputation Genesis has built over the last three decades is a perfect fit for Southwire and our focus on innovation, service and quality. Their product offering provides an opportunity to share our innovative solutions with even more customers, positioning us for success both now and in the future.”

Genesis is a leading U.S. low-voltage cable manufacturer, providing critical connection for a wide range of residential and commercial applications, including comfort, security, network and communications, entertainment, and fire and safety. The company serves a broad set of distributors, dealers and professional contractor customers.

"The sale of Genesis is an exciting step in our ongoing work to optimize our product portfolio by divesting a non-core asset and sharpening our focus on our long-term strategy and margin goals,” said Jay Geldmacher, Resideo’s president and CEO. “We are pleased with the value realized for this non-strategic asset and we continue to explore value creation opportunities across our Products & Solutions portfolio."

With 187 employees, Genesis manufactures approximately 70% of its products in-house and purchases the remaining 30% as finished goods ready for distribution from other third-party manufacturers.

“We’re excited to welcome the Genesis Cable team to Southwire,” said Norman Adkins, COO at Southwire. “The company’s expertise in low-voltage wire and cable production will be instrumental as we continue to expand into new and emerging markets, especially within the Security and HVAC sales channels.”

"This is also an exciting opportunity for the Genesis team, who will join a well-recognized leader in Southwire,” said Geldmacher. “We look forward to continuing the strong partnership between Genesis and our ADI Global Distribution business and the opportunity to expand our relationship with Southwire."