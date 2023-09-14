Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.

Xceliron is an expert in solid carbide special tools for the aerospace industry.

Sep 14, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
CERATIZIT

Schaumburg, IL, September 14, 2023 – CERATIZIT S.A. part of the Plansee Group has acquired all shares of Xceliron Corp. The Chatsworth, California-based round tool manufacturer is focused on providing special solid carbide tools for aerospace and automotive industries in the U.S. 

“With its high-quality specialty products, the Xceliron portfolio is an ideal complement to the standard products from our Sacramento site and an important building block for our global growth strategy,” said Mirko Merlo, President Americas at CERATIZIT.

Xceliron’s strong foothold in the aerospace industry not only provides CERATIZIT with a launch pad to tap into new customer groups, the company’s expertise in the field of special tools also opens new opportunities to offer CERATIZIT customers in North America an even more comprehensive range of tooling solutions in the future. 

Management Stays on Board

The forthcoming integration process will be actively supported by the company’s founders.

“We are very pleased that Randy Jones and Ric DiOrio will continue in the successful management of Xceliron and act as Co-Managing Directors,” commented CERATIZIT Executive Board Spokesman, Andreas Lackner on the closing of the transaction.

“We are thrilled to have found the right partner in CERATIZIT to take Xceliron to the next level and build on our heritage. Long-term thinking and creativity are two of the values that have also been at the core of our business over the past thirty-three years,” Ric DiOrio and Randy Jones said in a joint statement.

Specialization in the Aerospace Industry

Xceliron’s reputation for excellence in the aerospace sector where the upmost precision and reliability is required perfectly complements CERATIZIT’s commitment to quality and innovation. This strategic synergy positions CERATIZIT to be an industry leader in providing aerospace-grade tooling solutions.

“This acquisition strategically positions us to better serve our customers with an expanded range of custom tooling solutions, specifically tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the aerospace industry. We are eager to leverage Xceliron’s expertise and reputation for precision to drive innovation and excellence in round tools,” Merlo added

Both sides have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

About Xceliron Corp.

Xceliron Corp. (est. 1990) has over 33 years of history as a precision cutting tool manufacturer and solution provider, excelling in providing innovative solutions for difficult to machine parts in the aerospace industry as well as commercial and automotive sectors. The company’s direct customer services range from Off-the-Shelf to Speedy Specials to Application Engineered Solutions.

About CERATIZIT USA, Inc.

Part of the CERATIZIT Group, CERATIZIT USA designs and manufactures high quality standard and custom tooling for the metalworking industry.  With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, CERATIZIT USA is a solutions and service provider for many different industry segments, including automotive, aerospace, and energy. With a highly specialized staff, expansive product portfolio and an International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration, CERATIZIT USA provides manufacturers with the complete application engineering, service and training support needed for maximum productivity and cost-effectiveness. For more information visit www.CuttingTools.CERATIZIT.com or call 1-800-783-2280.



