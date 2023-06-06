White Cap Closes Tri-Boro Acquisition

The company said the deal would provide "an even broader product and service offering" in the Northeast.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
Jun 6, 2023
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap L.P., a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tri-Boro Construction Supplies, a Pennsylvania-based concrete accessories and construction supply company.

"Through Tri-Boro's strong local presence, dedicated team, and product offerings, we look forward to continuing to support our customers in the Northeast with an even broader product and service offering as part of the White Cap family," said John Stegeman, chief executive officer of White Cap.

Founded in 1974, Tri-Boro started with concrete deliveries and quickly expanded to offer a wide range of tools, equipment, and services for residential and commercial job sites, including full rebar fabrication services. With locations in Dallastown and Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Tri-Boro serves a variety of customers in the local area and beyond.

