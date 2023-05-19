MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply

American Metals distributes across 12 states from nine branches.

ButcherJoseph & Co.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm

ST. LOUIS — ButcherJoseph & Co. announced that is served as the exclusive financial advisor to American Metals Supply Co. Inc. on its sale to MacArthur Company, a 110-year-old employee-owned building products distributor.

American Metals Supply is a leading wholesale distributor of sheet and coil steel, prefabricated duct & fittings, and a complete line of HVAC products. Since 1962, American Metals Supply has focused on providing top-quality products and service to its customers. Today, with nine branch locations, American Metals Supply is distributing products in twelve states. The transaction closed on May 1.

Founded in 1962 by Al Hassebrock in Springfield, Illinois, American Metals Supply experienced substantial growth under three generations of family leadership, positioning itself as a prominent player in the HVAC distribution industry. In 2006, Chrissy Nardini assumed the role of president, succeeding her father, Steve Hassebrock. Under Nardini’s leadership, AMS expanded its operations considerably, opening branches in Kansas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Texas. The company has cultivated a reputation for fostering a positive work environment and actively investing in local communities.

“We looked for a buyer who would enable us to keep our focus on our product mix, which is one of our key differentiators, and not have any duplication in locations. MacArthur Company provides us with a compatible culture fit, strong financial fundamentals, and the ability for future employees to continue to achieve financial success," Nardini said.

“American Metals Supply shares our approach to business, with a commitment to consistent, stable growth by providing exceptional customer service and the desire to manage an organization that focuses on long-term retention of engaged team members,” said Barrett Moen, CEO of MacArthur Company. “We both have a strong heritage as successful distribution businesses that share an understanding of what it means to be industry leaders. With the acquisition of AMS both companies will be able to provide our customers with an enhanced portfolio of products.”

Steve Hassebrock, who played an integral role in the company founded by his father, will transition out of AMS as a result of this transaction. Reflecting on his tenure with the company, Hassebrock said, “It has been both an honor and a privilege to have worked here for the last 52 years, and I have witnessed phenomenal growth and a magical transformation of a company that had a very humble beginning, and our future has never looked brighter.”

Joseph Strycharz, co-founder and managing partner of ButcherJoseph, added, “Our mission is to deliver results that align with our clients’ objectives. We understood how important it was to find a buyer that would allow the AMS legacy, business model and employee base to continue to thrive. We have full confidence that MacArthur Company will provide an excellent home for AMS.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 27 14 Pm
MacArthur Co. Acquires American Metals Supply
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
May 18, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 39 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
HEICO to Acquire Wencor for More than $2B
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Mergers & Acquisitions
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
Img 3207 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 18 At 2 44 31 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Columbus Paper
COPACO is a leading distributor of industrial, foodservice and janitorial supplies in Georgia and Alabama.
May 18, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Mergers & Acquisitions
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023
12 R On Sock Port Orange Subdivision
Mergers & Acquisitions
Florida Pumping Solutions Acquires American Sock & Dewatering
The addition allows FPS to provide a full range of dewatering services from start to finish.
May 17, 2023
Img 3207 2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Protective Industrial Products to Acquire ISM
The company is the exclusive global licensee for Puma Safety Shoes.
May 16, 2023
Social Image Resized 6408e6d787286
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Sells Stake in Hillman
CCMP Capital has exited its position in Hillman’s stock.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 3 07 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sak Abrasives Acquires Jowitt & Rodgers
The Philadelphia company is a leading manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 12 At 9 13 36 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
CBT Company Acquires Crush Bearings and Drives
Crush specializes in bearings, belts, electrical and mechanical power transmission, and motion control products.
May 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 50 27 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rulmeca Acquires Douglas Manufacturing
The deal will expand Rulmeca's North American operations.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 1 38 02 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
1WorldSync Acquires Atrify
The companies say they power over 60% of global registered product data.
May 10, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Tri-Boro Construction Supplies
Tri-Boro is the leading concrete accessories distributor in central Pennsylvania.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 2 16 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Green Streets USA
Green Streets provides foodservice, industrial and packaging supplies across metro Boston and New England.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1217372670
Mergers & Acquisitions
Justice Department, Hardware Giant Reach Agreement on $4.3B Acquisition
The settlement will require ASSA ABLOY to divest additional smart lock assets.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 9 30 18 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Enterprises Acquires Riordan, Florida Valve
Both companies will bolster DXP's water division.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 46 52 Pm 63c5a9be46f8c 6452c1177f0ac
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Fastbolt
The New Jersey company has evolved into a global supply chain management provider.
May 8, 2023