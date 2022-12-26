Dickman Supply Acquires Lyons Electrical Supply

The deal bolsters Dickman's footprint in Indiana and Ohio.

Dickman Supply Inc.
Dec 26, 2022
Screenshot 2022 12 23 10 36 28 Am

DAYTON, Ohio — Dickman Supply Inc. President Jason Geise announced the purchase of Lyons Electrical Supply Company and Lighting Showroom from the Lyons family.

The purchase of this landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.

With the acquisition, the largely commercial-based customers of Dickman Supply will have closer access to a locally stocked warehouse. Additionally, the retail customers and contractors of Lyons will enjoy an increased selection and expanded services available to them.

“This is what we like to think of as a win-win for our customers,” said Vice President Brent Palser.

Lyons Electrical was started in 1947 by Charlie Lyons, and it has been a Dayton-based, family-owned business for 75 years. After some 50 years in the business, third-generation owner, and president Tom Lyons, commented it was time to join the Dickman family.

Dickman Supply Company has served northwest Ohio since 1983, however, its roots trace back to Ruben Dickman and Dickman Industrial Mill Supply in 1953, giving these two companies a combined 144 years of business experience in Ohio.

“It just made sense to make one company from two great family-oriented businesses,” said Geise.

The consolidation of the Dickman Greenville Lighting Showroom into the Lyons Showroom has already been completed. Operations will remain familiar at the Dayton location, maintaining the Lyons name, personnel and operating hours. However, construction is underway to expand the warehouse to accommodate the increased inventory and delivery capacity.

Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
