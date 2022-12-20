Graybar Acquires CX Connexion

The electrical distributor operates two locations in the Chicago area.

Graybar
Dec 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 20 At 1 43 49 Pm

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and supply chain management and logistics services, announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of CX Connexion, based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

CX Connexion is an electrical distributor that serves construction, commercial, institutional and industrial customers with specialized capabilities in lighting and equipment design and a comprehensive solutions platform. The company was founded in 2007 and operates two locations in the Chicago area.

As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the CX Connexion name with the same leadership team, employees and suppliers.

“We are excited to welcome the CX Connexion team to Graybar,” said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella. “With its positive reputation and extensive service capabilities, we believe the acquisition of CX Connexion provides a solid foundation for accelerating our growth in the Chicago market.”

“CX Connexion and Graybar have similar core values, a shared focus on innovation and a commitment to the future of our industry,” said CX Connexion President and CEO David Rosenstein. “Becoming part of Graybar allows us to preserve the strengths of our culture, while expanding our ability to serve customers, invest in growth and position our company for long-term success.”

