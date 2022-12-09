JD Martin, ICS Announce Merger

The deal will expand the companies' industrial and OEM product portfolio.

JD Martin Co.
Dec 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 09 At 1 39 58 Pm

HOUSTON — JD Martin President and CEO Greg Baker and Integrated Component Sales Inc. President and CEO Brian Camera on Wednesday announced that the two firms have joined forces to form ICS Martin, effective Jan. 1.

The alignment of ICS and JD Martin provides local channel partners and customers access to an expanded industrial and OEM portfolio of products, a team of dedicated specification experts along with an expanded sales force focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience.

"Our partnership with ICS brings new products, manufacturing partners and expanded solutions to both existing and new markets we serve," Baker said. "The decision to expand with their team is rooted in both the quality of their people and performance of their organization. We look forward to the opportunity to continue building on our mutual successes."  

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to join forces with the JD Martin team. We found a partner who shares a common approach to running their business," Camera said. "We share similar cultures, values and vision for the future. Above all else, we are equally committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers—through our collective strength."

The ICS current leadership team, organizational structure and staff will remain intact while adding local headcount to increase service within existing markets. Camera will be named president of ICS Martin while Baker will hold the position of CEO.

ICS has served the industrial, OEM, MRO and municipal markets since 2011. JD Martin — based in Houston — will expand a previous 15-state footprint to 17 with the addition of Alabama and Georgia.

