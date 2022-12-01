Imperial Dade Acquires Classic Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and COLUMBUS, Ohio — Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Classic Solutions.

The transaction represents the 57th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned and operated by James Creps, Classic is an industry leading distributor of janitorial sanitation and equipment products throughout the greater Columbus market. The company continues its legacy and is known for its knowledgeable sales force and high touch customer service.

Together, the Imperial Dade platform will operate over 125 distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Canada, further solidifying its position as a premier North American specialty distributor. The addition of Classic’s location in Columbus will strengthen Imperial Dade’s existing presence in Ohio. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Classic customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"Classic Solutions has an established reputation for exceptional customer service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. Partnering with Classic affirms our commitment to provide the highest quality service throughout North America," said Robert Tillis. "Classic’s commitment to customer service aligns well with Imperial Dade's philosophy and values. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with their team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers," said Jason Tillis.

"Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships," said Creps.