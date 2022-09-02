Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Quest Engineering

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Thursday that it has acquired Quest Engineering Inc.

Quest, based in Plymouth, Minnesota, was founded in 1971 and is a full-service distributor of fluid power products, including hydraulic hose, fittings and instrumentation products, across the upper Midwest.

Quest is an authorized Parker Hannifin distributor and offers a variety of value-added services, including VMI, assembly and delivery. The company has 37 associates and operates from three additional locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mandan, North Dakota, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“We are very excited to add Quest Engineering to our growing family of businesses, all of which are focused on providing full lifecycle, highly engineered fluid power, flow control, automation and compressed air solutions to OEM and end-user customers,” said MCE Chairman and CEO Charles Hale. “Quest will expand our fluid power offering and provide entry into new and attractive geographies. We are excited to welcome the Quest associates to the growing MCE family.”