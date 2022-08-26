BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company

Trive Capital
Aug 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 26 At 2 24 18 Pm

DALLAS, SHAFTER, Calif., and WAYNESBURG, Pa. — BPS Supply Group, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Producers Supply Company.

Headquartered in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and critical energy and industrial supplies. This acquisition further bolsters BPS’s expansive product offering and service-oriented business model as a national distributor of mission-critical PVF products.

“BPS is excited to join forces with Producers Supply Company. PSC has an impressive reputation and a commanding market position, driven by the company’s proven team delivering unparalleled responsiveness and product availability and best-in-class service to its valued customers," said BPS President Dan Byrum. "We look forward to partnering with Gary and his team as PSC enters its next phase of growth.”

“PSC’s complementary product offering, deep expertise of end market applications, and exceptional track record of customer service have made them the supplier of choice for businesses operating in the Appalachia region," said Blake Bonner, partner at Trive. "We are excited to continue to evaluate and prioritize additional acquisitions that serve attractive new end-markets, add geographic scale, and enhance value-added service and fabrication capabilities." 

“The addition of PSC not only broadens service capabilities that can be offered to customers across other BPS locations, but also provides an ideal launching pad for continued growth in the Northeast," said Trive Managing Director Jared Reyes. "Trive and BPS look forward to supporting Gary in expanding PSC’s facility footprint to increase geographic coverage in its highly strategic market in Appalachia."

“We are excited to have found collaborative partners in Trive and BPS as we continue to provide an unmatched service while growing alongside our tenured and valued customers," PSC President Gary Bowers said. "The shared strategic vision, as well as overlapping principles and core values between BPS, PSC and Trive make this an ideal partnership.”

Schneider Downs Corporate Finance, LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to PSC.

