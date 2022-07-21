Munch's Supply Acquires Wholesale Sheet Metal, Pile Protection Tops

The HVAC distributor is expanding into sheet metal.

Jul 21st, 2022
Munch's Supply
Screen Shot 2022 07 21 At 2 48 57 Pm

NEW LENOX, Ill. — Munch's Supply, the HVAC division of Marcone, has acquired Wholesale Sheet Metal and Pile Protection Tops.

The acquisition expands Munch's geographic footprint to 71 locations serving 17 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

Munch's Supply has been operating in the Chicagoland area for more than 65 years and is consistently ranked as a top 10 HVAC distributor in the U.S. Marcone, a leading distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America, acquired Munch's in 2021. Together, the companies operate with a singular goal — to become the hub for parts and services to the home for both technicians and consumers.

"The WSM/PPT acquisition will provide fantastic support in the sheet metal category to our O'Connor Company business unit, a Trane and American Standard HVAC distributor that has been part of the Kansas City market for more than 100 years," said Bob Munch, chief business development officer.

"Sheet metal—especially custom orders—has been an area of opportunity in our business for a long time," added Greg Borr, president of O'Connor Company. "Many of our customers have bought from WSM and PPT for years. This acquisition is a perfect way to continue to expand our service offerings."

"I am incredibly proud of the legacy we have built for almost four decades. With the help of dedicated employees and customers, we have become an industry leader for custom sheet metal and supplies in our market. I am so happy that Saundra and Tim Roche will remain to lead the business," said WSM/PPT owner Patrick Chilen.

The acquisition demonstrates Marcone's ongoing dedication to the HVAC and plumbing marketplace and reinforces its commitment to partnering with family and customer-service focused businesses looking for either a long-term partnership or an exit strategy.

