OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires American Industrial Corp.

The deal bolsters OTC's expansion into the Midwest.

Mar 30th, 2022
OTC Industrial Technologies
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 3 09 51 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of American Industrial Corp., a leading provider of liquid and powder finishing equipment, dispense application products and filtration products throughout the Midwest. 

AIC, headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, operates a sales and field service location serving Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It has approximately 50 employees. 

“For its over 50 year history, American Industrial Corporation has served its finishing and powder coating customers with leading application knowhow, equipment systems design, fabrication and installation support,” said Bob Wilson, the president of finishing, dispensing and filtration for OTC. "This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to expand our technical sales and service capabilities. We are excited to have the AIC team join our family of OTC companies." 

"Becoming a part of OTC will provide more opportunities for growth in the industry for our customers, as well as our  employees," said David Jacks, AIC's president. "We believe that joining the OTC family will enhance our distributed product and engineered system opportunities, further cultivating those relationships." 

With this acquisition, OTC Industrial Technologies now has over 60 locations throughout the U.S., along with nearly 40 service shops. The addition of AIC's associates expands OTC’s workforce to over 1,600 employees.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
Sponsored
Getting Comfortable with Foreign Markets
A recent survey conducted by EXIM Bank and Manufacturing.net showed that over 40 percent of manufacturers consider a lack of familiarity with foreign operating markets as a leading barrier to increasing exports. Watch Now!
Mar 3rd, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
I Stock 1347295696
Pace of M&A Cools Slightly, But Expect Big Things Ahead
February and March may be behind the breakneck M&A pace of the previous five months, but activity should remain robust going forward.
Mar 25th, 2022
Fgh
Woodgrain Buying Huttig Building Products for $350M
It will significantly boost the distribution network and offerings for Woodgrain, a major distributor of millwork products.
Mar 24th, 2022
4969
Envoy Solutions Continues to Boost Northeast Prescence, Acquires ATRA Janitorial Supply
It's already Illinois-based Envoy's third New Jersey acquisition this year.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Logo 1024x431
Pearlman Group Acquires Cleaning & Restoration Distributor CleanSource
Pearlman Group adds CleanSource's two Carolinas locations to its portfolio of brands.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Eagadfg
Conveyer Solutions Supplier Benda Manufacturing Privately Acquired
Illinois-based Benda provides conveyor and product handling systems for the food industry and other industries requiring integrated production line conveyors.
Mar 23rd, 2022
30415442 10155729746810345 3853781099939364864 N
PVF Distributor BPS Supply Group Gets Private Investment
Trive Capital has partnered with the distributor formerly known as Bakersfield Pipe and Supply, which has 18 branch locations.
Mar 23rd, 2022
1
Spain's Fersa Bearings Acquires PFI Bearings in Miami
It boosts Fersa's capabilities in the light automotive aftermarket, and the company hinted at more bolt-ons in the near future.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires NY's Portville Truck & Auto Repair
It's already FleetPride's third acquisition this year.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Erg
Warehouse Structure Suppliers Steele Solutions and Tiffin Metal Products to Merge
The combined company provides custom solutions in the design and manufacturing of complex steel infrastructure systems for distribution, fulfillment and sortation centers.
Mar 22nd, 2022
276162274 2505208372943418 1475123974797869706 N
Imperial Dade to Buy Veritiv Canada
Imperial Dade is set to gain another distributor of jansan products and foodservice packaging supplies.
Mar 21st, 2022