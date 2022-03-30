OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires American Industrial Corp.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OTC Industrial Technologies, an industrial equipment service provider and distributor, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of American Industrial Corp., a leading provider of liquid and powder finishing equipment, dispense application products and filtration products throughout the Midwest.

AIC, headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, operates a sales and field service location serving Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It has approximately 50 employees.

“For its over 50 year history, American Industrial Corporation has served its finishing and powder coating customers with leading application knowhow, equipment systems design, fabrication and installation support,” said Bob Wilson, the president of finishing, dispensing and filtration for OTC. "This acquisition is a key part of our strategy to expand our technical sales and service capabilities. We are excited to have the AIC team join our family of OTC companies."

"Becoming a part of OTC will provide more opportunities for growth in the industry for our customers, as well as our employees," said David Jacks, AIC's president. "We believe that joining the OTC family will enhance our distributed product and engineered system opportunities, further cultivating those relationships."

With this acquisition, OTC Industrial Technologies now has over 60 locations throughout the U.S., along with nearly 40 service shops. The addition of AIC's associates expands OTC’s workforce to over 1,600 employees.