Novvia Group Acquires Fellow Packaging DistributorRhino Container

Chino, CA-based Rhino is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of end markets.

Jan 5th, 2022
Novvia Group
ST. LOUIS, MO —Global rigid container and life sciences packaging distributor, Novvia Group, has acquired Rhino Container Inc., a distributor of plastic, metal, corrugated and glass packaging products. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chino, CA, Rhino is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of end markets. Rhino provides a comprehensive product offering and distribution capabilities to a long-tenured customer base, leveraging 30 years of experience in the industry and approximately 280,000 square feet of warehouse space across California. The existing Rhino management team will remain in place to lead Rhino going forward.

“Rhino has established itself as the preeminent West Coast distributor of rigid packaging products by providing high-quality service and earning the trust of our partners,” said Guy Nygren, owner of Rhino. “We are excited to join Novvia, who shares in these values and with whom we will work to deliver and expand upon this customer-centric philosophy as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Novvia 0“The acquisition of Rhino is the next important step in Novvia's mission to create the only national platform for rigid industrial packaging distribution,” commented Ken Roessler, Executive Chairman of Novvia. “We are grateful that Guy and his team have put their trust in us, and we look forward to working closely with them to expand further in the West Coast region.”

Rhino is one of the largest distributors of rigid packaging and packing products on the West Coast, headquartered in Chino, CA. For 30 years, Rhino has supplied a wide range of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of customers and end markets. Rhino has a strong reputation for providing high-quality, customer-focused and responsive service to customers throughout the West Coast region. 

Novvia Group is a leader in high-quality packaging solutions and customized services with domestic and international customers across myriad industries. Through its family of dynamic companies, comprised of Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, Container Supply, Fox Valley, Acepac Shanghai, and Rhino, Novvia has set a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with a comprehensive suite of containers and supplies, trusted local relationships and 40+ years of best-in-class customer service. Novvia is backed by Kelso & Company .

