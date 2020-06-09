Distributor Green Rubber - Kennedy Ag Acquires Urethane Specialists, Inc.

Salinas, CA-based full-line industrial distributor GRK — named to ID's 2016 Watch List — gains a supplier of precision urethane parts.

Jun 9th, 2020
Green Rubber - Kennedy Ag
Green Rubber

Green Rubber - Kennedy Ag has announced the acquisition of Urethane Specialists, Inc. (USI), a manufacturer of precision urethane parts for food processing, pharmaceuticals, printing, packaging, manufacturing & assembly, shipping & distribution. 

According to John Green, GRK vice president, USI specializes in high-precision, high-reliability, small parts manufacturing.

Img 8131 Squ"USI is capable of achieving tolerances with urethane that most manufacturers wouldn’t attempt with metals,” Green said, adding that USI's precision manufacturing will complement Green Rubber – Kennedy Ag’s existing urethane division that focuses on manufacturing highly durable urethane rollers and parts for conveyor systems, heavy equipment, and machine components.

Family-owned Green Rubber-Kennedy AG is a full-line distributor of numerous industrial supplies, with its largest focus on hygienic conveyor belt fabrication for the fresh food processing industry. The Salinas, CA-based company also supplies products for all aspects of food production and other industries, including hoses, safety supplies, power transmission products, spray and fertilizer products, pumps, storage tanks, and more.

GRK was named to Industrial Distribution's 2016 Watch List.

Img 8151 2Urethane Specialists, Inc. was founded by Mike and Kathy Hodge in 1990 when they took over the former Sierra Elastomerics in Sonora, CA. Mike was a former aerospace prototype tool and die maker. He brought his technical expertise and dedication to achieving fine tolerances to the business of manufacturing parts from polyurethane, a two-component polymer with superior engineering properties. The Hodges developed a reputation for quality and customer service, along with a loyal following of corporate customers and plant engineers.

“High-level service is what built Green Rubber – Kennedy Ag, so USI customers will feel right at home,” Green said.  

Green Rubber Logo 9 Web Deep053018The USI acquisition is part of a larger story about the continuing growth of a family business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In 1990 John H. Green, Sr. and his namesake John P. Green, founded Green Rubber, a small, family-run conveyor belting shop focused on the agriculture and food processing industries.  In 2003 Green Rubber merged with the Kennedy Bros., a spray and fertilizer business with retail and repair service locations.  The consolidated businesses became Green Rubber – Kennedy Ag (GRK).  

In 2011 GRK acquired Valley Drummotor Great West (VDGW), western region master distributor for Van Der Graaf drum motors, used to power conveyor belt systems.  The VDGW products and services directly complemented GRK’s belting lines and allowed more vertical integration of the business.

In 2019 GRK acquired SupplyLine a full-line distributor of pumps and motors for agricultural and industrial applications, a direct complement to GRK’s parts & equipment lines.  That gave GRK the ability to establish more competitive pricing and distribution strategies.

More information is available by visiting www.urethanespecialist.com  or www.greenrubber.com , or by contacting USI at (800) 499-1818, sales@urethanespecialists.com .

USI manufacturing facilities are now located at 1094 Harkins Road, Salinas, CA 93901.  Correspondence may be directed to P.O. Box 7177, Spreckels, CA 93962.

